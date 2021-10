When busy business owners think about invoice processing, they often take a super-simplified utopian view: they issue a purchase order, get invoiced and make a payment. If only things always went that smoothly, but the fact is entrepreneurs and executives often underplay the amount of time they actually spend on exceptions, which is any time that things don’t go according “to plan,” such as when the goods weren’t shipped or delivered on time or were damaged along the way.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO