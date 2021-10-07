LCCC men open flood gates in win over Western Nebraska

CHEYENNE – The No. 7-ranked Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team got consistent pressure on Western Nebraska’s goal from the start of Wednesday afternoon’s match.

However, it wasn’t until late in the first half, when they were trailing on the scoreboard, that the Golden Eagles broke through. Once they did, the floodgates were open.

LCCC scored five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 victory over the visiting Cougars.

“The guys who came off the bench were the guys who got us goals in the last two minutes of the first half,” Eagles coach Vince Gibson said. “They were able to provide that spark because they listened to what we were saying on the sidelines and what we wanted done.

“We told the guys we didn’t have to score goals that would make the ESPN top 10, we just had to be in the right spots, not send the ball early, score simple goals and follow the game plan.”

Western Nebraska got on the board in the 35th minute when Yael Armenta got behind the defense and in a one-on-one with LCCC goalkeeper Declan Domyan. Domyan charged off the line and tried to make a diving challenge. Armenta sent a shot off Domyan that ricocheted to the left. Armenta gathered the rebound and easily deposited it in the net for a 1-0 advantage.

The Eagles immediately went back to work, played aggressively and generated shots.

Freshman midfielder Jesus “Chuy” Gonzalez took a ball from LCCC’s defensive third and beat WNCC’s Ygor Brito up the field and into the penalty area. He slipped the ball to his right to Daniel Barajas. Barajas drew the goalkeeper before playing the ball across to Jared Ramos, who tapped the ball into an open net to knot the score 1-1 in the 44th minute.

Gonzalez had a similar run in the 45th, carrying the ball down the left side of the box to the end line. He crossed a pass to Roger Ibarra, who gave the Eagles a 2-1 halftime lead.

“Our coaches have been talking about getting all the way to the line, and that’s what (Gonzalez) did,” Ibarra said. “He went all the way forward and caused problems in the box. When he has a breakaway like that, we all take off with him to support him, get in the box and try to get that goal.”

LCCC (10-1-1 overall, 6-0-1 Region IX) poured it on in the second half.

Sophomore Noe Ortiz-Pena stepped in front of a Cougars player and stole the throw from goalkeeper Imanal Munoz. Ortiz-Pena slotted a shot between Munoz and the right upright for a 3-1 lead in the 52nd.

Ortiz-Pena worked multiple give-and-goes with sophomore midfielder Omar Castruita that set Castruita up for a goal in the 64th. Barajas added a penalty kick goal in the 87th for a 5-1 lead.

“We have been focusing on finishing and pressing opponents,” Barajas said. “We’ve been working on those things a lot during practice, and that’s what we did (Wednesday).”

LCCC allowed just two shots all afternoon, despite sophomore defenders Imourana Naite (yellow cards) and Noah Espino-Kennedy (injury) watching from the sidelines. Sophomore Cole Van Holland dropped back from his defensive midfield position and filled in for Naite, while freshman Brayan Aguirre came off the bench and played Espino-Kennedy’s role on the left side of the back line.

Their jobs were made easier by the Eagles’ persistent attack.

“Our whole team applied pressure throughout the game, and that kept us on the attack,” Gibson said. “We were pretty ruthless and used our depth to our advantage. One guy came off and another guy went on and did the same thing.”

Gibson actually took a backseat on coaching duties Wednesday, letting second-year assistant Fernando Perez direct the squad. That decision came after a pre-game discussion with his team.

“We’ve talked a lot about relaxing, having fun and being positive with each other, and that starts with me,” Gibson said. “We had fun with the role reversal because when we did our pre-game chalk talk, the captains were able to talk about the game plan inside and out.

“Those six guys knew exactly what we wanted to do in this match, so we switched roles and just let the guys go play.”

LCCC 5, W. NEBRASKA 1

Halftime: 2-1.

Goals: WNCC, Armenta (Cerros), 35. LCCC, Ramos (Barajas), 44. LCCC, Ibarra (Gonzalez), 45. LCCC, Ortiz-Pena (unassisted), 52. LCCC, Castruita (Ortiz-Pena), 64. LCCC, Barajas (penalty kick), 87.

Shots: WNCC 2, LCCC 31. Shots on goal: WNCC 2, LCCC 14. Saves: WNCC 9 (Munoz); LCCC 1 (Domyan).

Corner kicks: WNCC 1, LCCC 6. Offsides: WNCC 1, LCCC 4. Fouls: WNCC 20, LCCC 11. Yellow cards: WNCC 4 Cercal, 69. Collins, 72. Henrique, 77. Rafaela, 83; LCCC 1 Van Holland, 69.