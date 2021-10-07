CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

New case management system rollout begins in Wyoming district courts

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

CHEYENNE – A new case management system is now in use in the Laramie County District Court, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox said in a Wednesday news release. Laramie County is the second of the state's 23 district courts to go live on the new system, and is one of three pilot courts. The case management system, called FullCourt Enterprise, essentially serves as an electronic filing cabinet for the clerks of court by providing long-term electronic storage of documents and data. This system is foundational to implementing the much-anticipated eFiling system.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management System#U S Supreme Court#Case Management#District Courts#Wyoming Supreme Court#Fullcourt Enterprise#The Supreme Court
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy