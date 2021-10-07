New case management system rollout begins in Wyoming district courts

CHEYENNE – A new case management system is now in use in the Laramie County District Court, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox said in a Wednesday news release. Laramie County is the second of the state's 23 district courts to go live on the new system, and is one of three pilot courts. The case management system, called FullCourt Enterprise, essentially serves as an electronic filing cabinet for the clerks of court by providing long-term electronic storage of documents and data. This system is foundational to implementing the much-anticipated eFiling system.