UW eager to show passing progress is no fluke

LARAMIE – As the University of Wyoming’s leading receiver in 2020, Ayden Eberhardt had as close a view of the Cowboys’ passing woes as anyone.

UW ranked at or near the bottom of the Mountain West in nearly every passing category. The Pokes’ 46.3% completion rate and 1-to-5 interception-to-touchdown ratio were the worst in the conference, joining Utah State as the only teams in the league with a passing efficiency rating below 100.

Make no mistake, Wyoming’s traditional run-first approach hasn’t gone anywhere – the Cowboys have 172 rushes, compared to 98 pass attempts through four games. But while UW has maintained its presence in the ground game, it’s also developed a viable passing threat that’s been sorely missed since Josh Allen departed for the NFL after the 2017 season.

Eberhardt, a sixth-year senior who was a redshirt freshman during Allen’s final season in Laramie, smiles when thinking about how far the Pokes have come from their recent struggles.

“It’s been better than the last few years, I can tell you that,” he said.

UW has witnessed improvement across the board in the passing game, despite maintaining a heavy emphasis on the run.

The Cowboys’ 58% completion rate is up 11.9% from last year, good for fifth in the MW, while their 7.7 yards per attempt and 133.2 passing efficiency rating rank sixth. A two-interception outing against UConn on Sept. 25 was a blemish on an otherwise efficient start for Sean Chambers, but the junior quarterback – who before that had gone 78 consecutive pass attempts without being picked off – has still amassed 858 total yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Sophomore Isaiah Neyor has emerged alongside Eberhardt as a go-to target for Chambers, recording a team-high 13 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns through four games. But with 10 different players with receptions, they’re hardly the only options.

“Just being able to actually pass, and being able to get it completed and be consistent,” Neyor said of the biggest difference in the offense this season. “That’s something we haven’t really done a great job of the past couple seasons, and we’re just going out there and just getting it done.

“I’m excited about the things we’re doing in the passing game. We have guys making plays across the board. I’m excited about that, and excited to keep it going and keep improving off of that.”

While the Cowboys’ passing attack has sputtered at times, it’s also delivered in key moments.

In three game-winning drives, Chambers has compiled 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior tight end Treyton Welch secured a contested 21-yard grab in the final minute to seal a 19-16 win over Montana State, while Neyor and Eberhardt hauled in late receptions inside the 5-yard line to set up go-ahead scores against Northern Illinois and UConn.

Neyor says Chambers’ leadership has played a key part in the Pokes’ late-game success, while Eberhardt points to his quarterback’s confidence as another driving factor.

“Sean is going to be Sean,” Neyor said. “He’s a leader. That’s what he does. He’s a leader, and he brings that energy that we need for this team. We’ve built around him.”

Added Eberhardt: “If I had to put it in one word, it would be confidence. When you watch him play, you can tell he’s confident with his decision-making. When he’s throwing the ball, he’s throwing it where he wants to and just letting it fly. Whether it’s the receivers, tight ends or running backs, he’s giving everyone an opportunity to get the ball.”

Chambers acknowledges that his confidence has grown this season, something he attributes to his longest-tenured receiver.

“He’s been a big part of that,” Chambers said of Eberhardt. “Whenever I make a bad throw or things aren’t going right, he’s right there, keeping me going. But he’s not just doing that with me. He’s doing that with the entire receiving corps, the entire quarterback room ... he’s been a spectacular leader in that sense.”

The Cowboys have gained optimism from their newfound passing attack. However, they also know they have plenty of room to improve – especially after throwing for just 149 yards against a UConn team that gave up an average of 303.7 passing yards in its first three games.

Chambers says this desire to get better, and prove the doubters wrong, drives them every day.

“It’s encouraging, but we’re only as good as our next game,” Chambers said. “Every game day, I remind those guys that we’re the group that everybody doubts. Nobody thinks we can do it, but we go out there – no matter how ugly it looks – and get it done. There’s a desire to keep getting better and a desire to prove everybody wrong.”

Healing up

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl confirmed on Monday that junior tight end Treyton Welch “has returned to full activity” ahead of Saturday’s Mountain West opener at Air Force. Welch, who ranks second on the team with two touchdown catches, exited the Cowboys’ win over Ball State on Sept. 18 with an ankle injury and did not play the following week at UConn.

With Welch sidelined, sophomore tight end Parker Christensen hauled in a career-high three receptions for 30 yards.

Staying put

According to multiple national reports, Air Force and Colorado State will be remaining in the Mountain West for the time being after turning down interest from the American Athletic Conference. The Falcons and Rams, along with Boise State and San Diego State were reportedly targeted by the AAC after losing Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12.

Bohl declined to speak on specific institutions, but did state the following: “The Mountain West is an excellent conference. It’s a conference that has challenged me personally, and I’ve coached in about every single one of them. We’re all excited about the 12 members we have.”

Wyoming connection

Air Force’s Wesley Ndago closed out his prep career at Midway High in Waco, Texas, but the sophomore offensive guard is no stranger to Wyoming.

Ndago competed in the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships twice while a student-athlete at Sheridan. He was also a key part in the Broncs winning their third straight 4A football title in 2017, when he played alongside UW’s Christensen.