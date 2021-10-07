CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore: The candy, man

By Column by John Moore
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandy corn is the fruitcake of Halloween candy. There are people who say they like candy corn, but I don’t believe them. If candy corn is that great, why do people only buy it once a year?. Same for fruitcake. People give them as gifts during the holidays, but I...

princesspinkygirl.com

Jello Divinity Candy

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Jello Divinity Candy is an old-fashioned Southern classic candy dessert that’s perfect for occasions and holidays. Almost like a meringue, soft and chewy nougat style treat. After one bite it’s easy to see where it gets its name because it’s simply divine!
FOOD & DRINKS
Santa Fe Reporter

The Fork: The Worst Candy

When we were but a young Forkling, romping through the fens and spinneys, there was this guy a couple streets over who always gave out pennies for Halloween. His name was Mr. Green, our dad told us, and even though we were excited to get free stuff, what the heck were we really supposed to do with a penny? You couldn’t eat it (or, at least, you shouldn’t have and we didn’t), you couldn’t really spend it (nothing has ever cost one penny, even a million years ago) and you had to feign excitement. It was basically the suck trifecta.
SANTA FE, NM
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Evolution Candy

Evolution Candy began as a business called Nuts Plus 40 years ago and is celebrating our 3rd anniversary this month. Originally, this local favorite Doylestown business started in the Market Way section of the Borough – the current location of Payton Jewelry – in 1981. From the beginning and continued...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Texarkana Gazette

JOHN MOORE COLUMN: Candy corn should have inferiority complex

Candy corn is the fruitcake of Halloween candy. There are people who say they like candy corn, but I don't believe them. If candy corn is that great, why do people only buy it once a year?. Same for fruitcake. People give them as gifts during the holidays, but I...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cinnamon Bun Candy Bars

Snickers Cinnamon Bun is a chocolate candy bar that shares the taste of a classic, nostalgic treat and it is full of texture from cinnamon bun-flavored nougat, crunchy peanuts, buttery caramel and a milk chocolate coating. The flavor was created to welcome the arrival of fall and provide a taste that's a familiar comfort of the season.
lebomag.com

Classic Candy Favorites

Our Public Information Office enjoys a blast from the past!. It all started with a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. You see, in our office we have a tradition of sorts. Whenever anyone goes away on vacation, they bring back something that signifies their trip for the Mt. Lebanon Public Information Office staff to enjoy.
FOOD & DRINKS
midwestliving.com

Caramel Candies

In a heavy large saucepan (the caramel will bubble up quite a bit once it starts cooking, so it's important to have a deep pan), combine sugar, corn syrup, the water and salt. Heat over medium-high, stirring very gently to combine while trying to avoid getting any sugar crystals on the sides of the pan. Cover and bring to a boil until sugar has melted and mixture is clear, 3 to 5 minutes. Uncover, clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan and cook until mixture has turned light golden and reaches 300°, 6 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook until deep golden and 340°, about 4 to 5 minutes more. Immediately remove pan from heat and add cream and butter. (The cream will foam up considerably, so be careful pouring it in.)
FOOD & DRINKS
wfxb.com

Halloween Candy Favorites by State

Every year we talk Halloween candy favorites and every year candy corn…somehow…still makes the cut! Some Google Trend research has revealed which Halloween candy each state is oddly obsessed with. The results found that Kit Kats and Twix both won over five states. apparently people like those dum-dum suckers in Maine Idaho and Mississippi. South Carolinians as well as folks in New Jersey love Sour Patch Kids. and somehow black licorice was listed for Colorado, circus peanuts in Oklahoma and smarties in Delaware.. not sure why one of Audra’s favorites, milk duds and one of mine, white chocolate reeses’ were nowhere to be found on that map.
LIFESTYLE
thespruceeats.com

Candy Cane Coquito

This Candy Cane Coquito is my “Holiday Season” rendition on the classic coquito recipe. The original cocktail typically includes sweetened condensed milk, cream of coconut, and rum. And since the coquito originated in the Caribbean, it’s no wonder that the drink usually includes spices such as cinnamon, clove, and star anise.
FOOD & DRINKS
saratogafalcon.org

The problem with American candy

When I moved to the United States from Finland at age 12, I was scared and excited to start a new life in a completely different country. Never in my life did I realize that the move would subject me to the worst “candy” I’ve ever eaten in my life.
FOOD & DRINKS
bakingbites.com

Candy Corn Scones

Whether you love ’em or hate ’em, candy corn is a fixture of the candy aisle during the Halloween season. It is one of the most popular – and most googled – candies of the season. I happen to fall on the “pro candy corn” side of the issue and enjoy both snacking on them and including them in seasonal treats. This recipe for Candy Corn Scones offers up an unusual way to enjoy this seasonal treat. It is a must-try for candy corn fans and just might convert a few foes, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Pumpkin Candy Dish

For the candy you won’t be sharing with the trick or treaters this Halloween. This Pumpkin Candy Dish is a conversation piece for Fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving décor. Fill this clear glass pumpkin with your favorite Halloween candy, a fragrant Fall potpourri mix, or transform it into a lovely Fall cookie jar—dealer’s choice.
SHOPPING
esri.com

Candy Corn Mountains

Halloween approaches and so does seasonal candy. Is there any candy more seasonal than candy corn? What if you wanted to sweeten up a map. Could you make, say, candy corn mountains? Of course! Trick or treat your way through these steps. Find a Volcano. In ArcGIS Pro open a...
KUTV

The top candy for Halloween this year

KUTV — Candy is one of the best things about Halloween. The National Confectioners Association joins Fresh Living to tell us all about America's favorite Halloween treats!. For more information, visit alwaysatreat.com/halloween. Follow Fresh Living on social media! Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube. Watch Fresh Living...
LIFESTYLE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Comments / 0

Community Policy