Moore: The candy, man

In a heavy large saucepan (the caramel will bubble up quite a bit once it starts cooking, so it's important to have a deep pan), combine sugar, corn syrup, the water and salt. Heat over medium-high, stirring very gently to combine while trying to avoid getting any sugar crystals on the sides of the pan. Cover and bring to a boil until sugar has melted and mixture is clear, 3 to 5 minutes. Uncover, clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan and cook until mixture has turned light golden and reaches 300°, 6 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook until deep golden and 340°, about 4 to 5 minutes more. Immediately remove pan from heat and add cream and butter. (The cream will foam up considerably, so be careful pouring it in.)
