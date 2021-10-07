CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Data on school virus cases available

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s education COVID-19 dashboard for transitional kindergarten through 12th grade is available. Users can look up COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 per district, active COVID-19 outbreaks by school, and vaccination rates and weekly testing volume. The data is refreshed every Wednesday based on information reported to public health from schools on COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff.

www.avpress.com

