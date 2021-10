Tonight’s the night! We are officially one Kevin Love’s worth of days left until the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action! Sure, the games don’t count during the preseason but it’s still something, right? Tonight’s opponent is the Chicago Bulls, who had one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA and are looking to bounce back after being last year’s most disappointing team. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, will see plenty of familiar faces take the floor as well as newcomers and former Bulls Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine. It’s bound to be an exciting one and there aren’t many storylines to go off of so we’ll save that for the regular season.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO