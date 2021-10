Athan Lindsay, a Triad native who has been with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro for eight years, has been promoted to vice president for grants and initiatives. In his new role, Lindsay will lead the foundation’s grantmaking portfolios including community grants, field of interest endowments and collective giving models. He will direct the foundation’s community philanthropy practice to build stronger and more diverse relationships within the greater Greensboro community.

CHARITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO