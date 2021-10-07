CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Packers who need to step up with Jaire Alexander injury looming

By Brian Sampson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Jaire Alexander injured his shoulder in the Green Bay Packers’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers one thing is clear: Nothing is clear. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur shared they are still exploring options and he doesn’t have a timeline for when Alexander can return. He did talk about surgery and said it’s likely Alexander would be out for the season if that occurs. However, it seems they are doing everything they can to avoid that scenario.

