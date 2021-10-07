Gastonia Fire Department conducts 'push-in' ceremony to celebrate arrival of a new fire truck

A tradition dating back more than 100 years continued Tuesday as Gastonia firefighters and community members brought in a new truck for service with a "push-in" ceremony. Engine No. 5, which can pump out more than 2,000 gallons of water per minute when connected to a hydrant, took its spot in Fire Station No. 5 on West Hudson Boulevard with the assistance of about 10 firefighters and community members helping push the Class A pumper into its bay.