Gastonia, NC

Gastonia Fire Department conducts 'push-in' ceremony to celebrate arrival of a new fire truck

Gaston Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tradition dating back more than 100 years continued Tuesday as Gastonia firefighters and community members brought in a new truck for service with a "push-in" ceremony. Engine No. 5, which can pump out more than 2,000 gallons of water per minute when connected to a hydrant, took its spot in Fire Station No. 5 on West Hudson Boulevard with the assistance of about 10 firefighters and community members helping push the Class A pumper into its bay.

