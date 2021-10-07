CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fundamental Limit of Trapping and Exploiting Light at the Nanoscale

By Erin Fox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysicists from the University of Southampton and ETH Zürich have reached a new threshold of light-matter coupling at the nanoscale. The international research, published recently in Nature Photonics, combined theoretical and experimental findings to establish a fundamental limitation of our ability to confine and exploit light. The collaboration focused on...

