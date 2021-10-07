New Fundamental Limit of Trapping and Exploiting Light at the Nanoscale

Researchers have visualized the nanoscale jumps in a ferroelectric’s polarization that are thought to play a key role in how well some ferroelectric devices function. Electrically polarize a ferroelectric material, and tiny, discontinuous jumps can appear in the strength of its polarization. These jumps, known as Barkhausen pulses, create noise that can inhibit the functionality of nanoscale optical and electronic devices that rely on polarization switching. As such, researchers want to understand the pulses’ origin. Until now, however, the pulses had not been individually observed. Now, using a technique that they developed for imaging the real-time motion of ferroelectric domains, Vasiliki Tileli and her colleagues at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne have observed Barkhausen pulses at the nanoscale [1]. The researchers hope that their demonstration will lead to a better understanding of the kinetics of polarization switching, enabling its use in novel devices for electro-optical, computing, and data-storage applications.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO