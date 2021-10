A whole lot of players who appeared for the 2021 Orioles had tenures with the team that will only ever be remembered by the most thorough of Sporcle quizzes or the most obscure of trivia inquiries. Whatever else you can say about the team, there is no question that they delivered the first, and perhaps only, big league experience for a number of minor league journeyman grinders, guys who were hanging around just hoping that some 110-loss MLB team with a ragged pitching staff might want them.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO