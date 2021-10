HOLLYWOOD—Who would have guessed nearly 25 plus years later that writers on “Days of Our Lives” would return to a storyline that had fans flabbergasted at what they were watching on the small screen. If you’re trying to figure things out, all I can say, is only in Salem can this soap opera cook up the storylines that make you say it can never happen in real life, but I want to see how it plays out. Remember Marlena Evans was possessed by the Devil, well in the 2021 the possession storyline is back.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO