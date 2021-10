ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While most New Yorkers were focused on September 27, many employers were anxiously waiting for September 28, which was the day healthcare workers had to be vaccinated to go to work. As of Monday, 92 percent of health care workers in New York State were fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times. This is up 70 percent from when the mandate was announced in August. The first in the nation mandate is leaving some employees without a job and creating a disruption in care.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO