Rev. Kelvin Cryer has seen firsthand how marijuana arrests can “devastate” a community. Cryer became an associate minister at Star Hill Baptist Church on the west side of Baton Rouge in 2007. Since then, he’s received calls from mothers asking for bail money after their children didn’t show up to church. He’s been asked to speak in court and vouch for a community member who has been charged with possession. After those arrested have paid their fines and fees, he’s seen them struggle to land jobs or rent houses when arrests appear on background checks.

