FSU football: 4 storylines to follow for the remainder of the season
As FSU Football approaches its sixth game week and thus reaches the midway point of the 2021 campaign, ChopChat looks at storylines that may develop. This upcoming week will be the halfway point for this 2021 season, and a good jumping-off point would be to summarize what has happened so far. It would be the understatement of the century to say that this year has been disappointing for the FSU Football team.chopchat.com
Comments / 0