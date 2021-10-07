CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea secretly expanding uranium plant, watchdog group claims

By Sravasti Dasgupta
 6 days ago

North Korea is attempting to hide expansion and changes in its uranium enrichment plant from spy satellites, satellite imagery by US-based watchdog 38 North website shows.

The website said the reason for the changes are unknown. “The purpose of the building is still unknown and may be harder to determine via imagery going forward,” the watchdog said.

A post on the website said: “Recent commercial satellite imagery indicates continued construction activity at North Korea’s Uranium Enrichment Plant (UEP) at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Centre.”

“Imagery from October 1 indicates that previously reported construction in an area just north of the plant’s Cascade Hall #2 has recently been covered, concealing details of the building’s layout and construction,” it said.

“Prior to this concealment, the floor space measured roughly 42 meters by 15 meters (including walls), with six circles each approximately three meters in diameter observed at the east end of the building,” the watchdog claimed.

North Korea could be using the new building to develop weapon grade uranium, according to the watchdog. “One option, assuming that North Korea is producing low-enriched uranium at two enrichment halls, is that the extension could also be used to enrich low-enriched uranium to weapons grade (high-enriched uranium) as it becomes available from those two cascade halls,” the website said.

Earlier this month, a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that North Korea may have restarted its five-megawatt reactor which it has historically used to produce plutonium to support its nuclear programme.

North Korea’s moves come amid escalating tensions with the US. North Korea test fired three missiles in September which could hit all of South Korea and most of Japan. North Korea leader Kim Jong-un had also referred to US President Joe Biden’s engagement policy as a “petty trick”.

North Korea had also demanded that Mr Biden put an end to the military exercise with South Korea.

The ramping up of nuclear weapon production material at the uranium plant also comes in the backdrop of North Korea attempting to reopen communication with South Korea.

Communications opened last week after officials exchanged their first phone call since August. While North Korea had agreed to resume cross-border communication in end July, it had stopped answering calls just two weeks later; according to reports.

South Korea’s pro-communication President Moon Jae-in who had promised to deliver on bringing the two Koreas together is facing elections in March.

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit 'Squid Game' is exposing to world the 'beastly' reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
Kim vows to build 'invincible' military while slamming US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a rare exhibition of weapons systems and vowed to build an “invincible” military, as he accused the United States of creating tensions and not taking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday.In an apparent continued effort to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul Kim also said his drive to build up his military isn’t targeted at South Korea and that there shouldn’t be another war pitting Korean people against each other. Kim gave the speech Monday at the “Defense Development Exhibition ‘Self-Defense-2021',”...
UN rights report warns of N. Korea 'starvation risk'

North Korea's most vulnerable are "at risk of starvation" with the economy worsening due to a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, and UN sanctions imposed over the country's nuclear programmes should be eased, a UN human rights expert said Wednesday. The impoverished nation has been behind a rigid blockade since early last year to protect itself from the pandemic, with the economy suffering and trade with key partner China dwindling to a trickle. In June, state-run KCTV admitted North Korea was facing a "food crisis", sounding the alarm in a country with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed the population. The same month, leader Kim Jong Un said the food situation was "getting tense".
Nations reveal ransomware pain at US-led summit

A digital "disaster" in Germany, growing attacks in the United Arab Emirates and even Israel announcing a blitz underway: nations disclosed their struggle Wednesday against cyber-extortionists at a Washington-led anti-ransomware summit. "I can disclose now that Israel is experiencing, as we speak, a major ransomware attack against one of its big hospitals," Unna said.
As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
Iran claims larger than expected stockpile of 20 percent enriched uranium

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran’s nuclear chief has said Tehran has far more enriched uranium than what the UN’s nuclear inspectors reported just last month. Speaking on Iranian state television late on October 9, Mohammad Eslami said Iran has...
