You’ve been reheating pizza wrong – hack delivers crunchy base and melted cheese

This October, spook your friends by getting them “veggified.” Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt Country, will cover your friend’s yard in spooky veggie monsters for a small or large 😉 donation of $25-250 or more. Just imagine the look on your friend’s faces when they wake up to Franken-carrot, Count Brocc-ula, Mummy Pear, and more. These freaky veggie lawn monsters will stay on your friend’s lawn for 24 to 48 hours. Decorations will be limited to the central Humboldt Bay area (Trinidad to Rio Dell). This is the perfect Covid conscious way of connecting with friends and family while supporting a cause that works to end hunger and improve the health and wellbeing of our Humboldt community. Sign up at foodforpeople.org.
