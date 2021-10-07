CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Two scientists honored for chemistry work

Antelope Valley Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM — Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules — an approach now used to make a variety of compounds, including medicines and pesticides. The work of Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely and with significantly less hazardous waste. “It’s already benefiting humankind greatly,” said Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel. It was the second day in a row that a Nobel rewarded work that had environmental implications. The physics prize honored developments that expanded our understanding of climate change, just weeks before the start of global climate negotiations in Scotland.

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Pesticides
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Ancient Tracks May Be The Oldest Hominin Footprints Ever Found, Scientists Say

Pre-human history is immensely hard to untangle. There are no early writings from the Neanderthals handily summarizing all the differences between the Australopithecus and the Orrorin. While we're finding more ancient bones all the time, they're still very limited, making it difficult to analyze and catalogue fossil discoveries into one of the many species of Homo, Graecopithecus, and all the genera in between. But bones aren't the only traces our hominin ancestors left behind – in some cases, their footprints were preserved in the sand. As reported in 2017, a team of researchers found and analyzed a series of over 50 footprints on Trachiolos Beach on the Greek...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chemistry
WDBO

Nobel in chemistry honors 'greener' way to build molecules

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Two scientists won the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an "ingenious" and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make a variety of compounds, including medicines and pesticides. The work of Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists...
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Scientists discover four dormant stars that seem to be sending strange signals into space

Astronomers have found evidence of four new exoplanets after monitoring signals from nearly 20 distant stars.Using the world’s most powerful radio antenna – the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) in the Netherlands – the astronomers discovered signals from 19 distant dwarf red stars.These celestial bodies are much smaller than the Sun but have intense magnetic activity that drives solar flares and sends out radio emissions. Radio signals from planets outside our solar system, however, had yet to be picked up.Usually, scientists were only able to detect the stars very close to the radio emission; everything else detected in the sky is...
ASTRONOMY
Cornell University

Three A&S professors honored with national chemistry awards

Three faculty members in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology in the College of Arts & Sciences have been honored with national awards. Song Lin, Howard Milstein Faculty Fellow and associate professor of chemistry, received the National Fresenius Award from Phi Lambda Upsilon, the national chemistry honor society. The American Chemical Society (ACS) awarded Todd Hyster, associate professor of chemistry, the Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award and awarded Justin Wilson, associate professor of chemistry, the Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Capture The Most Precise Measurement Yet of a Neutron's Lifespan

We now know, to within a tenth of a percent, how long a neutron can survive outside the atomic nucleus before decaying into a proton. This is the most precise measurement yet of the lifespan of these fundamental particles, representing a more than two-fold improvement over previous measurements. This has implications for our understanding of how the first matter in the Universe was created from a soup of protons and neutrons in the minutes after the Big Bang. "The process by which a neutron 'decays' into a proton – with an emission of a light electron and an almost massless neutrino –...
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

There's No Way Venus Could Ever Have Had Oceans, Astronomers Say

Let's be honest: in the Solar System, there really is no good place for humans that isn't Earth. But that doesn't mean all bad places were created equal; and Venus is about as inhospitable as a temperate-zone rocky exoplanet can get. In recent years, evidence has been mounting to suggest that this was not always the case. That, once upon a time, in its wild, wayward youth, Venus could have been habitable, with a lovely climate and even liquid oceans. Well, maybe we should forget all that. According to new research modelling the climate of Venus and of Earth in their early...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy