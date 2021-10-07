CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week, Spooky!

By Katlin Connin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
Spooky is a 10-month-old male cat who is available for adoption through the Human Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Spooky is an all-black cat, and sometimes black furred animals have a harder time getting adopted. Sometimes animals will start at HAWS as kittens or puppies, and through no fault of their own, end up staying at the shelter until they’re adult animals. HAWS recommends you base you adoption choice on the personality of the animal. Breeds and colors don’t give the best idea of who an animal will be once you bring it home.

HAWS has adoptable animals of all shapes and sizes, all colors and shades. You can check some of them out at HAWSpets.org. Don’t overlook pets like Spooky who have been waiting for a forever loving home. All of the animals at HAWS are Pawsitively Milwaukee!

