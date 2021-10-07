CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Team Fined $250,000 After Fans Rush Field After Upset Win

By Anna Gallegos
 6 days ago

The price of celebrating a major football victory was $250,000 for the University of Kentucky .

The SEC fined UK that amount after students rushed the field to celebrate the school's 20-13 win against the Florida Gators on Saturday. The fine was for "violation of the league’s access to competition area policy," WLKY reported .

The fine was so high because this is UK's third violation. The first two were also for students rushing the field in 2014 for a win over South Carolina and in 2018 for a win against Mississippi State.

Saturday's epic SEC showdown was the first time the Wildcats beat Florida at home since 1986. The game was won in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 61,000 people at Kroger Field, which made it all the more sweeter for UK players.

"It was like a dream. You’re only going to play in so many games where you’re going to have a crowd rush the stadium. That was my first time. They came in fast too. 30 seconds into it you could barely walk. I love this," senior defensive end Josh Paschal told the Louisville Courier-Journal .

The money from the fine will go towards the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

