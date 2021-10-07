College Football Team Fined $250,000 After Fans Rush Field After Upset Win

The price of celebrating a major football victory was $250,000 for the University of Kentucky .

The SEC fined UK that amount after students rushed the field to celebrate the school's 20-13 win against the Florida Gators on Saturday. The fine was for "violation of the league’s access to competition area policy," WLKY reported .

The fine was so high because this is UK's third violation. The first two were also for students rushing the field in 2014 for a win over South Carolina and in 2018 for a win against Mississippi State.

Saturday's epic SEC showdown was the first time the Wildcats beat Florida at home since 1986. The game was won in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 61,000 people at Kroger Field, which made it all the more sweeter for UK players.

"It was like a dream. You’re only going to play in so many games where you’re going to have a crowd rush the stadium. That was my first time. They came in fast too. 30 seconds into it you could barely walk. I love this," senior defensive end Josh Paschal told the Louisville Courier-Journal .

The money from the fine will go towards the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 4

Rob Parker Rips John Harbaugh For 'Ridiculous' Attempt at Rushing Record

Rob Parker: Tom Brady Remains the 'Luckiest Quarterback of All Time'

Why Patriots Fans Shouldn't Be Excited About Mac Jones' NFL Future

Why Baker Mayfield Can No Longer Be Trusted in Cleveland

Why Cowboys Fans Should Start Dreaming of a Super Bowl