CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vehicle-to-grid technology could ease Europe’s energy transition woes

By Katrin Zimmermann
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o9st_0cJtiA7700
Several automakers have embraced V2G technology. AFP - Getty Images

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

An innovative technology known as Vehicle to Grid (V2G) could help further incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and help Europe see its way out of its ongoing energy crisis by reducing short-term price volatility and allowing for more efficient and decentralized energy production, storage, and distribution.

Europe’s current energy crisis is primarily driven by high gas prices, which have recently surged nearly 500%. Despite a strongly stated desire to transition to renewable energy sources, the insufficient supply of solar, wind, and other clean energy has left gas-powered energy to fill the gap, with markets responding in kind.

While the long-term goal remains to build a cleaner and greener reliable energy landscape, there is a near-term need to provide Europeans with affordable and stable power. Investments to scale Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology could play a key role in smoothing Europe’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy and facilitating individual energy independence.

EVs can become powerplants

V2G allows energy to be “pushed” back and forth between an electric vehicle (EV) and the power grid. An EV parked at a V2G charging station plugs into a smart grid, enabling the vehicle to feed its energy back into the grid. This creates a more sustainable and efficient power ecosystem, while also benefiting vehicle owners and the environment.

When not in use, a connected EV can help stabilize the grid during peak energy times and even provide power to vehicle owners during a power outage. Essentially, V2G opens a host of use cases in which an EV is not just a means of transport, but a moving battery unit for decentralized electricity storage. This works to stabilize and diversify the larger energy grid, reducing price volatility.

Never miss a story about energy

There are already several early examples of auto manufacturers and European countries embracing V2G. Dreeve, a joint venture between Nuvve, a leading provider of V2G technology and solutions, and EDF, a leader in smart-charging, has begun making V2G available in several European countries, including Denmark, France, and the United Kingdom. Nissan’s Leaf and Mitsubishi’s Outlander currently have V2G capabilities and Hyundai, Kia, Lucia, and Volkswagen have stated that their future vehicles will be V2G capable.

Sono Motors’ Sion Model takes the idea of energy independence a step further. On top of being a V2G-capable EV, it is equipped with solar panels, meaning it possesses electricity generation, storage, and distribution capabilities, essentially making the vehicle an energy system unto itself.

Through V2G-compatible EVs, the auto industry can play a key role in advancing green transport, clean energy, and bolster energy independence on the individual level, in line with existing trends such as solar panels on homes and businesses.

A critical role for governments

Unlocking the full potential of this technology will require incentives to EV manufacturers and consumers, as well as public-private partnerships, such as the recent initiative to help transform Utrecht, the Netherlands’ fourth largest city, into a bi-directional grid ecosystem. Establishing a system and infrastructure that allows users who plug their vehicles into the grid to receive energy credits or other forms of compensation will also be critical to accelerate the adoption of a V2G model.

Expanding V2G makes financial sense for governments, individual consumers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Investing in V2G is cheaper and more sustainable than continually looking for new sources of energy and spending millions annually to create new battery storage locations and infrastructure to support the growth of EVs.

In a V2G model, individual consumers and businesses would purchase their EV and a battery package, likely with government-backed incentives. Drivers would financially benefit not only from cleaner and cheaper power for their EV, but from mechanisms that enable users to sell power back to the grid–creating new use cases, value propositions, and potentially even entire business models around EVs. OEMs would benefit by being able to command higher prices for vehicles with V2G capabilities and from the increased demand for EVs a robust V2G infrastructure is likely to prompt.

European leaders need to ensure support for the long-term goal of a sustainable, clean energy environment isn’t derailed by the crises and backlash that arises from a rocky transition. Stabilizing energy grids, decentralizing energy storage, and increasing the adoption of EVs are all steps that will help rein in the current energy market while aligning with longer-term energy and climate goals.

Though V2G alone will not solve the energy crisis, it can help address both the supply and demand sides of Europe’s current and future needs for clean and affordable energy. European leaders should explore opportunities and public-private partnerships to incentivize and catalyze the expansion of V2G.

Katrin Zimmermann is the managing director of TLGG

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Could tidal energy be an option to solve power woes?

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Tidal energy could make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation movement if it is able to get off the ground and scale up to become competitive in the energy market. Tidal energy is power produced by the surge of ocean waters during the rise and fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

World's Clean Energy Transition 'Too Slow': IEA

The global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fuelling even greater price volatility, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday. "We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Energy Crisis#Fortune Daily#Europeans#Evs
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Make hydrogen in summer to power Britain in winter, networks say

The UK could store enough power in underground reservoirs during the summer to get it through winter in future, according to a report which backs hydrogen technology.The Energy Networks Association said that by using the spare electricity generated by wind and solar farms during the summer to create hydrogen, the UK can meet its increased demand during the winter months.A report from the trade body found that there is enough space in old oil and gas fields to store the hydrogen that households and businesses will need through the colder months.The research was reviewed by British Gas owner Centrica and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

The Energy Transition Is in Full Swing. It's Not Happening Fast Enough

Even if you follow these things closely, it can be hard to understand where the world’s fight against climate change stands. On the one hand, news abounds of the clean energy revolution, as wind farms and solar panels pop up in communities across the globe and automakers promise to go electric . On the other hand, scientists continue to warn that fossil fuels have placed the planet and everyone who lives on it on an unavoidable collision course with catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Is Decarbonization Threatening Europe’s Energy Security?

The energy crisis that is unfolding across the globe could set the world back in terms of carbon emissions as coal and gas demand skyrockets. China will burn and import more coal this year than it did last year, seriously imperiling the nation’s own emissions pledges as well as the world’s chances of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Nissan
naturalgasworld.com

BHP merger adds complications for Woodside’s energy transition narrative

The merger of BHP’s petroleum business with Australian oil and gas producer, Woodside. The deal adds significant oil production for Woodside and will ultimately lead to a more carbon intensive product base over the near term, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Daniel Rogers, Senior Oil and Gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Europe’s Current Energy Crisis Was Predictable — And Was Predicted

Headlines are highlighting Europe’s energy challenges at present, with extremely high natural gas prices shocking consumers and corporations. But this was entirely predictable, and in fact was predicted. The real problem was the pivot to natural gas as a bridge fuel, and too much focus on building efficiency instead of fuel switching.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Russia says it could boost supplies to ease Europe gas costs

MOSCOW -- Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe, where surging gas prices have ramped up pressure on consumers, the Kremlin said Thursday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Germany begins operating.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Britain’s Struggle to Transition Energy Market is a Lesson for All

The U.K. was one of the first countries to pass legislation regarding emissions and carbon goals in 2008. Now the country is struggling as more U.K. power companies continue to go under with rising natural gas prices in an ill-equipped system to handle the transition, reports The Wall Street Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Explainer: Could a 'strategic reserve' ease Europe's gas crisis?

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European governments are scrambling for solutions to protect households from higher energy bills, as gas and electricity costs hit record highs across the continent ahead of the winter heating season. Benchmark wholesale European gas prices have rocketed by more than 500% this year as tight...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

How Not to Do an Energy Transition

For a case study in how not to regulate a power market as it moves to incorporate lower-carbon energy, look at the U.K. European natural-gas and power prices surged to new highs Tuesday, raising fresh pressure on the region’s energy suppliers. Last week another three U.K. power companies went bust, bringing the total to nine in September. British suppliers have been squeezed between a government-mandated cap on retail power prices and skyrocketing wholesale prices for natural gas, which is used to produce about a third of the country’s electricity. More bankruptcies are expected, particularly if the coming winter is cold.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Europe’s messy transition to clean-energy is making some investors very rich

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Throughout Europe's s autumn of energy discontent, natural gas and electricity prices have hit records almost daily, with natural gas contracts on the Dutch market reaching €107 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Tuesday—their highest price in, well, ever. Faced with untenable costs, energy providers have gone under, fertilizer plants have shuttered their factories, and governments have rushed to bail out consumers, attack windfall energy profits, cut taxes—anything to stop the bleeding.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Foreign Policy

Is Europe’s Energy Crisis a Preview of America’s?

An energy crisis is affecting almost every part of the globe, marked by record-high energy prices, tight supplies, and power blackouts. Some of the world’s richest countries and U.S. states such as California have been struggling to keep their electricity systems stable. The first energy crisis in decades has come...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Europe reviews cost of maritime energy transition

The European Commission said it was “very much aware” of the investments needed. The European Commission said October 4 it was cognisant of the supply-side pressures in the marine sector’s energy transition, adding there was room for so-called bridge fuels. Trade groups representing the maritime sector have expressed concern that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Thermal storage for energy transition

In Germany, 55 percent of final energy consumption goes towards heating and cooling. However, a lot of heat dissipates unused because it is not generated as and when required. Thermal storage using zeolite material allows heat to be stored for long periods of time without losing any. Fraunhofer researchers are now working on significantly improving the thermal conductivity of zeolites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia Could Accelerate Its Transition to Renewable Energy, Says Power Firm Executive

SINGAPORE — Asia could move more quickly in its transition to renewable energy, said an executive from Sembcorp Industries, a Singapore-based power and urban development company. "Definitely in terms of accelerating the transition, we could go faster," Eugene Cheng, the company's group chief financial officer, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Fortune

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy