CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Day: Grandpa

By Jackson Hicks
KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrandpa is a 10 year old Great Dane/Pit Bull mix, who is a sweet and gentle boy who will be glued to your side. He was found as a stray and spent 40 days at a rural shelter in Oklahoma with no interest, just quietly watching everyone pass by him day in and day out.

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 6

Related
Wenatchee World

Goldador Puppy

1 Red/Cream Female - ready to go to new home Sept 18. Sire is papered black lab(80lbs). Excellent hunter with champion lineage. Mother is a golden retriever (50lbs). Both parents friendly and easy to train. Perfect family dogs.
ANIMALS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Layla

DOUGLAS, GA – Layla is our pet of the day. A Shih Tzu around 8-9 years old, Layla was surrendered by her owners as they felt they no longer had the time to give her the attention she deserves. Layla is very friendly and well socialized. She would be great...
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Halo and Koala

Halo is a 3-year-old terrier mix found at a local park. Even though she’s a bit shy at first, it doesn’t take long for her spunky side to come out. She likes to play with toys and knows how to dance for a treat. She would love a dog companion, but prefers a home with no small animals. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Alamosa Valley Courier

Conour Animal Shelter dogs looking for homes

MONTE VISTA — Conour Animal Shelter would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to all those who have contributed to the success of the Upper Rio Grande Animal Society by contributions, donations, volunteering and general support at Conour Animal Shelter. PHOTO AT THE TOP:. Elsa (pictured at top)...
MONTE VISTA, CO
marthastewart.com

Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere, According to Behaviorists

It's usually a healthy pack mentality, depending on the dog and individual situation. We love our pets, but we don't always understand why they do the things they do. Take licking, for example. While you may not understand your dog's desire to lick couch cushions and carpeting, there's actually scientific evidence that says pups lick just about everything for habitual reasons. What's more, our dogs lick our faces to show affection (or because they like the way we taste). But what does it mean when our dogs become our second shadows? If you've ever noticed that your four-legged friend follows you from room to room, we're here to demystify this behavior.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#40 Days#Dog
cbslocal.com

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Rosemary

She is a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is a big sweetheart. Rosemary loves to cuddle and gives you the happiest face when you pet her ears.
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love. Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than...
PETS
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Maggie

Meet Maggie! She is a 1-year-old, 60-pound, German shepherd dog whose pristine coat makes her glamorous!. Maggie is a spunky, high-energy girl looking for someone to help her continue her basic training and leash manners. It is unknown how Maggie is with cats or livestock and would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She is a loving and smart girl who has a lot of energy. An active adult family would be her best fit, as she will require daily exercise. She enjoys going for walks, playing fetch in the yard, and tether ball. Previous German Shepherd experience, and a secure fenced yard are required.
SHELTON, WA
Wicked Local

Kitty Corner: Black cats are the best

Hello, Kitty Corner readers! Happy October! What better way to celebrate the fall season than with two little bundles of black kitty fuzz? We are Kiki and Ned, two adorable black 12-week-old kittens. We are full of boundless energy, and our favorite activities are playing together, running around the house chasing after toys and cuddling with our foster mom.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Ginger and Mitzi are ready to find a forever home, together!

Ginger and Mitzi are a bonded pair who have lived their entire lives together. Their human mom recently passed away, so now they need to go to a loving home together. They are both shih tzu mixes, which means they won't shed. They are good with other dogs, cats and...
PETS
tysonsreporter.com

Pet of the Week: Petey, a shy terrier sweetie who lost his owner to COVID-19

Meet Petey, a timid terrier still learning how to run, play and enjoy doggie life after losing his owner to COVID-19. Here’s what Petey’s friends at Worthy Dog Rescue had to say about him:. Meet Petey! This adorable little scruffy with the pretty blue eyes recently lost his owner to...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Shadow

Shadow, a 1-year-old Pit bull, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. He’s a fun boy who loves playing, hiking and exploring. He’s learned commands at Wayside and loves mental stimulation plus brain games. He loves people and toys too!. Due to his high energy, it’s best if he goes...
PETS
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

“Here’s looking at you, kid!” Have you ever wondered which types of dogs are more likely to mimic Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca” and stare into their owners’ baby blues? According to new research by Hungarian animal behaviorists, at least four different traits affect dogs’ abilities to establish eye contact with humans.
ANIMALS
NorthEast Times

Give Greg, Hope new homes

Greg is a handsome man who is 12 years young and was taken to the shelter when his family moved. His owners had great things to say, including Greg being a good boy, a great family dog and loving every person he meets. Want to meet this sweetie? Email his human friend for more information at elaina.tancredi@gmail.com. ••
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Guy brings home a tiny kitten and introduces him to his very clingy, anxious cat…💛. Keep up with Toulouse and Tibbs on Instagram: https://thedo.do/the_real_toulouse, https://thedo.do/the_real_tibbs. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy