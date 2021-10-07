Pet of the Day: Grandpa

Meet Maggie! She is a 1-year-old, 60-pound, German shepherd dog whose pristine coat makes her glamorous!. Maggie is a spunky, high-energy girl looking for someone to help her continue her basic training and leash manners. It is unknown how Maggie is with cats or livestock and would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She is a loving and smart girl who has a lot of energy. An active adult family would be her best fit, as she will require daily exercise. She enjoys going for walks, playing fetch in the yard, and tether ball. Previous German Shepherd experience, and a secure fenced yard are required.
