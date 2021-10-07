Justice Department commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Office on Violence Against Women invests more than $476 million in grants to address domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) grants. The funding supports projects that meaningfully address the needs of underserved and marginalized survivors, improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, hold accountable those who have caused harm, and provide training and technical assistance to an array of professionals and systems working to address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking in every state and territory, as well as dozens of tribal communities.legalnews.com
Comments / 0