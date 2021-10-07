CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Justice Department commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

 7 days ago

Office on Violence Against Women invests more than $476 million in grants to address domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) grants. The funding supports projects that meaningfully address the needs of underserved and marginalized survivors, improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, hold accountable those who have caused harm, and provide training and technical assistance to an array of professionals and systems working to address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking in every state and territory, as well as dozens of tribal communities.

CBS Denver

Domestic Violence Investigator In Denver Helping ‘Springboard’ Cases Against Abusers

DENVER (CBS4) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and in Denver domestic violence cases are on the rise. According to the Denver Police Department, police officers have responded to more domestic violence calls during the coronavirus pandemic. Police records show more than 13,700 domestic violence calls were made in 2019. That number jumped to more than 15,000 in 2020. So far this year, Denver police have answered more than 11,000 calls. In turn, many of those cases land on the desk of the district attorney. (credit: CBS) “Each day we get anywhere from five to 10 domestic violence cases,” Maggie...
DENVER, CO
Report analyses extreme sentences imposed on thousands of women

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Sentencing Project recently released a new report analyzing the extreme sentences imposed on thousands of women in the United States. Currently, one of every 15 women in prison -- amounting to more than 6,600 women -- is serving a life sentence. Among these are nearly 2,000 women serving life without parole (LWOP) and another 52 women in the U.S. are awaiting execution.
Nessel joins multistate effort highlighting critical importance of state licensing protections for facilities serving unaccompanied immigrant children

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in a comment letter urging the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to preserve state licensing protections for facilities that serve unaccompanied immigrant children in any future rulemaking. The letter, in response to the federal government’s request for...
U.S. POLITICS
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

Capitol rioter screams and says she has right to ‘self determination’ as judge sends her to jail

A Pensylvania woman who allegedly threatened to “hang” Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January Capitol riots has been ordered back to prison ahead of her trial.Federal prosecutors had reported that Pauline Bauer was refusing to follow court orders, which led a judge to revoke her pre-trial release at a court hearing on Friday.Ms Bauer has allegedly refused to surrender her passport, confirm her address, let pretrial services inspect her home or call to check in once a week, all conditions of her release, reports Courthouse News.NBC 4 Washington’s Scott McFarlane posted on Twitter that Bauer claims she is...
PROTESTS
Sandusky Register

Judge quits false rape trial

PORT CLINTON — A judge recused himself from the trial of a woman who Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says lied about being raped. Meanwhile, Yost is refusing to release parts of two other rape complaints filed against the same man, contending the circumstances of those other cases make them irrelevant to Yost's falsification case against Arica Waters.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
State grant bolsters 37th District Treatment Court

The 37th District Treatment Court in Warren has been awarded a $96,000 grant from the Michigan Drug Court Grant Program administered by the State Court Administrative Office. Treatment Court Judge Matthew Sabaugh credited Project Director Donna Cilluffo for her efforts in securing the funding. “Since Donna became our program director,...
WARREN, MI
ABA urges 10 hours of volunteer service to meet urgent legal needs

The nation faces an extraordinary need for legal assistance on multiple fronts—from the eviction crisis arising from the COVID pandemic, to assistance for refugees from Afghanistan and Haiti as well as other areas, to the legal issues arising from disasters including Hurricane Ida, widespread flash flooding in the south and wildfires in the west. For the rest of the year, the American Bar Association urges attorney to commit to 10 hours of pro bono – or just under a quarter of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct aspirational goal of 50 hours annually per lawyer. Legal assistance at the right time can keep families in their homes, prevent a small business from closing, and offer refuge to those in need.
CHARITIES
KTLA

Federal immigration agents to end practice of mass worksite raids

Federal immigration agents will end mass workplace arrests of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission, according to a memo issued Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Instead, the focus will shift to pursuing “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” and emphasize fighting worker abuse including paying […]

