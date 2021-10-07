Justice Department commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The nation faces an extraordinary need for legal assistance on multiple fronts—from the eviction crisis arising from the COVID pandemic, to assistance for refugees from Afghanistan and Haiti as well as other areas, to the legal issues arising from disasters including Hurricane Ida, widespread flash flooding in the south and wildfires in the west. For the rest of the year, the American Bar Association urges attorney to commit to 10 hours of pro bono – or just under a quarter of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct aspirational goal of 50 hours annually per lawyer. Legal assistance at the right time can keep families in their homes, prevent a small business from closing, and offer refuge to those in need.

