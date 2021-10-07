CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey’s film ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ coming to HBO Max

Cover picture for the articleHalsey’s accompanying film for her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, will premiere on HBO Max on October 7th. The movie, which shares the same name as the record, was previously shown in IMAX theaters around the world in August, taking in nearly $1M at the box office.

