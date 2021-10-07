CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

National Roundup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in the nation’s most populous state on Tuesday, giving judges more discretion to impose alternative sentences. The mandatory sentencing law Newsom signed Tuesday grew out of what Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco...

