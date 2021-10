Six games is deep enough into a hockey season for some patterns to develop, and an obvious one jumps off the page for the Pittsburgh Penguins results so far. Their three wins are over Toronto, Washington and Vegas. The Leafs, off to a hot start, have been penciled in by some as the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. The Capitals and Golden Knights are the defending Stanley Cup finalists.

