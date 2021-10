ESS, an iron-flow battery-maker, saw its stock rise over the course of a day after debuting on the exchange In what could be an important milestone in the company, Wilsonville business and iron-flow battery-maker ESS debuted on the New York Stock Exchange this week. "This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire ESS team and a milestone for the industry at large," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS, in a press release. "We are excited to begin our next chapter as the first publicly traded long-duration energy storage company." The company's stock price soared overnight Tuesday — going from...

