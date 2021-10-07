CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

‘We are the Cheers bar’: The stories behind SF's iconic nightspot

By Greg Keraghosian
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'We are the Cheers bar': The stories behind San Francisco's beloved Cat Club. Somehow, the Cat Club has stuck around long enough to become as timeless as the music it plays. The raised dancing cage and Whore Alley. The two divided dance floors that work in unison like the brain’s hemispheres. The 1980s and kink nights. The same staff, DJs and colorful regulars who have been doing this for almost 30 years — they’ve become mainstays in an ephemeral San Francisco nightlife culture.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Lemmy

Comments / 0

Community Policy