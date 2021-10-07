‘We are the Cheers bar’: The stories behind SF's iconic nightspot

'We are the Cheers bar': The stories behind San Francisco's beloved Cat Club. Somehow, the Cat Club has stuck around long enough to become as timeless as the music it plays. The raised dancing cage and Whore Alley. The two divided dance floors that work in unison like the brain’s hemispheres. The 1980s and kink nights. The same staff, DJs and colorful regulars who have been doing this for almost 30 years — they’ve become mainstays in an ephemeral San Francisco nightlife culture.