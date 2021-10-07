CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's Matterhorn is the most authentic Swiss restaurant experience in town

By Dianne de Guzman
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGustav “Gus” Erpen moves about Matterhorn restaurant, sharing details of the decor with the ease of someone showing off their own living room. He is a sprightly 92 years old, walking around the Swiss restaurant and pointing to details, such as the massive Alpine horn hanging on one wall, he is proud of, as he should be; Erpen not only helped with construction of the building — which he is the landlord of — but he also worked to create an authentic Swiss restaurant experience from its start in 1987, modeled on his childhood growing up in the Alps.

