Here are the finalists for CBJ's Best Places to Work Awards program in 2021

Harrison Energy Partners (HEP) has spent 38 years building a business with the primary goal to always be the client’s first choice for HVAC sales and service. Hiring and retaining the best employees in the industry is critical in making that goal a reality. Leadership strives to support employees in ways that benefit their daily lives whether they are at home, work or play. HEP provides health and wellness benefits, generous paid time off, retirement/financial planning assistance, EAP services, tuition reimbursement, professional development and competitive wages.
