CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

In a season of wildfires near Tahoe, I escaped to Sardine Lakes in the Lost Sierra

By Julie Brown
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m floating in one of the prettiest lakes I’ve ever seen. The water is so still and undisturbed it is otherworldly. I close my eyes, stretch my body and let the air in my lungs suspend me on the surface of the water. I hear nothing. No voices. No wind. There are no boat motors reverberating under the water, something I hear almost every time I go swimming in Lake Tahoe. The experience is marked by the absence of sound and weight.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Where Does the Colorado River Start?

The Colorado River flows 1,450 miles to the Gulf of California and crosses seven states and two Mexican states. Here's where the mighty Colorado River starts. The Colorado River flows 1,450 miles across North America and provides water for 40 million people. The Colorado River offers endless activities such as fishing, swimming, kayaking, and more.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

Wildfire Burns Nearly 70% Of California National Park

Located in northern California, Lassen Volcanic National Park is one of the most popular in the state, attracting half a million visitors annually. While lesser-known than other popular parks such as Yosemite, this 100,000-plus acre park is one of our travel experts’ favorites. Located 130 miles north of Sacramento at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Lake Tahoe#Fishing Boats#Camping#Evening Vanguard
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Bison Put On Powerful Show In Yellowstone Campground

If you've ever been lucky enough to see a pair of Bull Bison sparring, you know it's an intense battle until one decides he's had enough. Imagine the excitement level if you were just waking up from a nap, looked out of your tent and there were two enormous bison in your front yard duking it out!!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Jackson Hole Radio

Body found in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews reported they located the body of Chimacum, Washington Resident Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake Monday. The 67-year-old O’Neill and his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake Sunday by a family member.
OGDEN, UT
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
Tacoma News Tribune

Large bear wanders into Colorado home and traps family for 45 minutes, officials say

When a large black bear wandered into a Colorado family’s home, the residents ran into a room upstairs. They got trapped there for nearly an hour, officials said. The bear walked into the Steamboat Springs home through an open garage door last week and got stuck inside, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Wednesday. The homeowners were inside and got trapped with the bear.
ANIMALS
SFGate

'2 inches and still coming down': Snow bursts pummel the Tahoe Basin

A heavy snow shower pounded Lake Tahoe's South Shore on Monday morning, delivering several inches of snow and hindering traffic on Highway 50. National Weather Service forecaster Eric Kurth said the snowfall was focused on an area over Highway 50 between Meyers and Twin Bridges, and he described the weather activity as a "snow burst."
ENVIRONMENT
Greyson F

Tucson National Park Closing

You'll need to wait to take in the national park.Frankie Lopez/Unsplash. There are a total of 63 National Parks in the United States (although that number balloons out to over 400 when including national sites, monuments, and seashores). Arizona is home to some of the most beautiful and picturesque parks in the entire country, and while the Grand Canyon stands as the most visited park in the state, Tucson has its own unique park. However, if you have plans on visiting it any time soon, you’ll need to put those plans on the shelf.
TUCSON, AZ
outtherecolorado.com

Family rescued via helicopter after mountain lions appear on trail in Colorado

A Texas couple visiting Durango, Colorado says they were stalked by two mountain lions while hiking with their infant daughter on the Purgatory Trail System earlier this week. Will and Rylea Sadler were walking on a familiar trail, with their daughter strapped into a baby carrier, when they encountered the first mountain lion, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in Durango.
COLORADO STATE
Only In Oregon

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Oregon Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Baker City is one of Oregon’s most historic places; it’s a town known for its ties to the state’s pioneer days, with the Geiser Grand Hotel being the town’s most iconic feature. But it’s not all history lessons here; Baker City is located in the heart of the eponymous Baker County, which is colloquially referred to […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Oregon Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy