One of the biggest sources of excitement with the return to in-person school is the upcoming Homecoming football game and dance. Since it wasn’t possible to hold these events in the last 18 months, there is a lot of pressure this year on the modified events. Decorating the Homecoming hallway and going to the football game are key parts of the Homecoming experience; however, the dance is the event that has had to change the most because of COVID concerns. Changes to the Oct. 9 dance have raised some concerns among students about safety and how the experience will differ from years past.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO