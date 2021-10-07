Why one of the Bay Area's most unique museums is leaving for LA

There’s a good chance that the first thing you hear when you walk into the back corner studio at Oakland’s Compound Gallery is the sound of acid. Acid house, a genre of music spawned in mid-1980s Chicago and popularized in the early U.K. rave scene, gets its name from the signature squealing, alien-like basslines of the Roland TB-303 synthesizer. It was only manufactured from 1981 to 1984, retailing for about $400 until it was discontinued due to poor sales. The unique machine, used on house anthems like Phuture’s “Acid Tracks” and A Guy Called Gerald’s “Voodoo Ray,” has inspired countless clones, but these days an original one sells for upwards of $3,000.