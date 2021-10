One of downtown's most acclaimed bars will close at the end of the month. The Pastry War's last day of service will be October 30, owner Bobby Heugel announced. In a lengthy Instagram post, Heugel explained that the bar is still only earning a third of its 2019 revenue while downtown still recovers from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Facing an imminent lease renewal, an uncertain future, and no money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Heugel writes that "my job is to now realize our fate and do my best to transition our staff to other opportunities in our company."

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO