Gary Poste Zodiac Killer Reveal Sparks Jokes, Memes About How 2007 Movie Got It Wrong

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Case Breakers allege that Gary Francis Poste was the Zodiac Killer. But the 2007 movie had identified another suspect.

