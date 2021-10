The New Kids On The Block just announced they'll be going on tour next year, and their opening acts will neither let you down nor make you cry. NKOTB's MixTape Tour 2022 will kick things off on May 10, 2022, and joining along for the ride will be Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and the one and only Rick Astley himself.

