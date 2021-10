The LBPD arrested Joshua Thomas HUBER, age 38, of Lititz, on an active arrest warrant. On 10/08/2021 at around 11:02pm, LBPD Officers went to HUBER’s residence after learning he had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers made contact with HUBER and took him into custody. The warrant was issued as the result of charges filed by another police department. HUBER was transported to the Lancaster County Prison to await further legal process on the warrant. There are no new charges associated with this event.

LITITZ, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO