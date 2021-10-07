CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mazda Confirms 5 New SUVs From 2022 And New Electric Platform

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mazda has officially unveiled its plans to expand its SUV range in 2022 and beyond with a more comprehensive selection of models to meet the growing needs of the segment. In the announcement, Mazda confirmed the names of the new SUVs, that they will be built on a new architecture with new powertrains, and the company confirmed that the rotary engine is returning. But not in a way that will get your heart racing...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Mazda Will Have Three New SUVs by 2023

Mazda announced that it will add three new SUVs to its lineup by 2023. The first to arrive will be the CX-50, which will use the CX-30's platform and be revealed next month. New CX-70 (two-row) and CX-90 (three-row) SUVs will debut Mazda's new longitudinal architecture with inline-six-cylinder engines and plug-in-hybrid options.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CarBuzz.com

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Don't be fooled by its svelte appearance. The Volkswagen Atlas is the biggest midsize crossover currently on the market, capable of pulling up to 5,000 pounds with the bigger 276-horsepower 3.6-liter naturally-aspirated V6 engine equipped. For the more frugally minded, the base engine is Volkswagen's tried and true turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 235 hp.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's A New BMW We Don't Mind Missing Out On

We all breathed a sigh of relief when the all-new BMW 2 Series was spared the giant grille treatment of its 4 Series sibling. By contrast, BMW has unveiled the next-generation 2 Series Active Tourer in Europe, and the styling is a drastic departure from its standard sibling, sporting larger kidney grilles than the outgoing model. To be fair, the bolder styling gives the new 2 Series Active Tourer more presence than its predecessor. While it won't go on sale in the US, the new 2 Series Active Tourer will take on the Mercedes B-Class in Europe.
HOME & GARDEN
automotive-fleet.com

Mazda Debuts Its First Electric Vehicle Model On the Road

Mazda’s first electric vehicle model, the MX-30, hits dealerships in California next week, that will be selling a first production run of 560 units. While somewhat later to the EV market than its competitors, Mazda at a media rollout event last week emphasized the precision and quality behind its efforts to pitch the MX-30 directly to first-time EV purchasers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Electric Motor#Mazda Cx 30#New Electric Platform#European#Mercedes#Rwd#Awd#Ev
AutoExpress

New Mazda 2 to gain hybrid tech in Toyota collaboration

Mazda appears to be gearing up to launch a rebadged version of the Toyota Yaris, which could soon become the replacement for the Mazda 2 supermini. Nothing’s official yet but, after trawling through the company’s various investor presentations and financial results, we’ve pieced together the story. The new car will...
CARS
Carscoops

Geely’s Geometry EX3 Is An Electric SUV For China Priced From Just $9,200

The Geometry electric car brand that was launched by Geely in 2019 unveiled a brand new model called the EX3. The B-SUV is available for pre-sale in China with a starting price of 59,700RMB ($9,200), making it one of the most affordable five-seater EVs in the local market. The Geometry...
CARS
CleanTechnica

First Drive: The Fully Electric Mazda MX-30

Mazda is finally dipping its toes into the electric vehicle market in North America with the fully electric MX-30 and we were invited down to Irvine, California to spend a few hours with it. The compact crossover is aimed at one of the largest vehicle segments and was developed to offer an electric vehicle to urban commuters.
IRVINE, CA
Ars Technica

Making sense of Mazda’s MX-30 electric commuter car

IRVINE, Calif.—It's fair to say that Mazda has some work ahead of it with regard to electrification. The Japanese automaker has repeatedly impressed us with its keen understanding of vehicle dynamics and attention to details. But Mazda is only just bringing its 1st-generation battery electric vehicle—the MX-30 compact crossover—to market at a time when other carmakers are on their fifth.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New Mazda CX-60, CX-80 and MX-30 PHEV due from 2022

Japanese firm details two new large SUVs with straight-six power and finally confirms rotary range-extender for MX-30 EV. Mazda will expand its European SUV line-up from 2022 with the introduction of the new CX-60 crossover and larger CX-80 SUV. The two new arrivals belong to Mazda's 'Large Product' group and...
CARS
Fortune

BMW’s new electric SUV is ugly and dull—but looks can be deceiving

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. BMW has finally made a new electric auto, the iX SUV. I say “finally” because the last we heard—product-wise—from BMW regarding electric technology was the tiny and lackluster i3 that debuted in 2011. The $83,200...
CARS
Fox News

Electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV confirmed for $30,000

Chevy's best-sellers are going electric. GM President Mark Reuss revealed during the company's investor day presentation on Wednesday that the previously-announced Chevrolet Silverado EV will be followed by an electric compact crossover the size of the Equinox priced at approximately $30,000 that may carry the same name. The gas-powered Equinox...
CARS
AL.com

Mazda announces SUV to be built at Huntsville’s Mazda Toyota plant

A week after the first Toyota vehicle officially rolled off the production line at the Mazda Toyota plant in Huntsville, Mazda revealed its manufacturing plans. The Japanese automaker, which teamed with Toyota to build the $2.3 billion facility in Limestone County, said in a press release Thursday it will build the CX-50 – a midsize crossover SUV – beginning in January.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thedetroitbureau.com

Mazda Adding Three New Utility Vehicle Offerings in the U.S. Starting in November

Mazda plans to add three new crossover utilities to its U.S. line-up starting this November with the CX-50. The new offering will supplement the current portfolio, following the introduction of the CX-30, and will be built at the Huntsville, Alabama plant it shares with Toyota. The CX-50 is a midsize crossover sharing the same platform as the CX-30 and Mazda3.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fox40jackson.com

Mazda kicking off onslaught of new SUVs with Alabama-made CX-50

The 2019 Mazda3 is the first available with all-wheel-drive, making it one of just two compact sedans available with the feature. Mazda is expanding its SUV lineup with new models underpinned by performance-minded architectures. The CX-30 is Mazda’s smallest SUV. (Mazda) The automaker has been shifting toward a more premium...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy