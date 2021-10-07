Mazda Confirms 5 New SUVs From 2022 And New Electric Platform

We all breathed a sigh of relief when the all-new BMW 2 Series was spared the giant grille treatment of its 4 Series sibling. By contrast, BMW has unveiled the next-generation 2 Series Active Tourer in Europe, and the styling is a drastic departure from its standard sibling, sporting larger kidney grilles than the outgoing model. To be fair, the bolder styling gives the new 2 Series Active Tourer more presence than its predecessor. While it won't go on sale in the US, the new 2 Series Active Tourer will take on the Mercedes B-Class in Europe.

