Although there could be a number of potential dates to mark Judas Priest’s 50th anniversary, 16 March 1971 was the night when Al Atkins (the frontman of the original band to bear the name) and Ken Downing, Ian Hill and John Ellis from Freight pooled their talents and played their first gig under the Priest banner at a working men’s club in the Midlands. From such inauspicious acorns mighty oaks grow, and although bassist Hill is the only remaining member from that line-up, Judas Priest have gone on to become one of the most acclaimed bands in the history of metal.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO