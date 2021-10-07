CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bryant, James Henderson - (18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and 6 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

On September 22nd, 2021 at around 3:10 PM officers from the Carroll Township Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at the Citizens Bank at 4 S. Baltimore St. The suspect who displayed a firearm, handed the teller a note demanding money. Once provided money the actor fled the scene. Surveillance footage was obtained by our department from several businesses in the area. Through investigation, officers were able to obtain a Maryland license plate from the blue Dodge Avenger that was captured in the footage. Through investigation, our department was able to identify the owner of the vehicle, and subsequently the suspect of the robbery. The suspect was identified as James Bryant III. Our department worked with several other agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations to further the investigation.

york.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

Johnson, Tyesheim Boyd - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (1 ct) and 1 additional charge

On September 16th, 2021 at around 10:42 pm, officers were dispatched to an assault at a residence on Harrisburg Pike in Carroll Township. Once officers arrived on scene, they were met by a female victim. The victim reported that she had picked up Tysheim Johnson in York, PA after meeting him through a dating app. While they were together, Johnson grabbed the victim by the neck when asked about being on his phone. Johnson then reportedly struck the side of the victims head, causing an injury and bleeding. Johnson then fled the residence prior to police arrival. Through investigation, officers were able to identify Johnson, as at the time of the report the only name known was "Prezzy". An arrest warrant has been obtained through Johnson for the assault.
YORK, PA
crimewatchpa.com

FORD, UKASHAH MUHAMMAD - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F1) and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm into Occupied Structure, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person - In #21-09880 - October 7th, 2021 at 4:00 pm - 700 W. Edwin St - UKASHAH FORD, M/18, was charged with the above offenses after officers were dispatched around 1:12 am to the area of the 700 Block of W. Edwin St for a report of shots being fired. Officers quickly arrived at the scene, however they received conflicting information from persons in the area and were unable to locate any evidence to corroborate the shooting. Later that morning officers returned to the scene, where they found nearby vehicles and structures that were struck by gunfire. Officers reviewed video surveillance which showed a male individual firing at another person before entering a nearby apartment 4-G of the Timberland Apartments. With assistance from the Lycoming County Special Response Team, investigators executed a search warrant at Apartment 4-G where they located a firearm as well as suspect UKASHAH FORD.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(3701 A1IV) Robbery (F2) 1count

Bryant, James Henderson - (18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and 6 additional charges. On September 22nd, 2021 at around 3:10 PM officers from the Carroll Township Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at the Citizens Bank at 4 S. Baltimore St. The suspect who displayed a firearm, handed the teller a note demanding money. Once provided money the actor fled the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Da Silva Samora, Melissa Helena - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (M3) and 1 additional charge

On October 13, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Melissa H. Da Silva Samora was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. Docket Number: CR-99-2021. Reference ID: LA-21-01009. On March 6, 2021, at 8:15 a.m., Lower Allen Township Police Department officers were dispatched to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Edwards, Phillip Michael - (18) 4105 (A)(1) Bad Checks (M3) and 1 additional charge

On October 12, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Phillip M. Edwards was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On March 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Costea's Auction Gallery located at 2238 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill for a report of a bad check. The Defendant, Phillip Edwards, had been at the auction and purchased several items with a check on December 20th, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Diaz-Morant, Jayshawn - (1) Count Felony Burglary and 2 additional charges

The Manheim Township Police Department arrested Diaz-Morant, Jayshawn on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, following a traffic stop. He was processed and taken to Central Arraignment. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Tuesday October 5th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller. Holding Department: Manheim Township Police Department. Reference ID: MT-21-16340...
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Citizens Bank#Dodge Avenger#A Citizens Bank#Pa State Police
crimewatchpa.com

Wilson, Jordan - (18) 6105 (A)(1) Possession of Firearm Prohibited and 9 additional charges

Defendant was seen driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Penn Ave. He was followed for a short distance, almost struck several parked vehicles and was driving carelessly. The Officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver sped away at speeds over 90 MPH. The Officer stopped chasing the vehicle as it began to pull away and continued on Route 12. Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed into the medium down the road after the driver lost control. Driver was taken into custody and transported to Central Processing. Defendant was charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Philadelphia, a handgun and numerous traffic violations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Allen, Artie J - (18) 2706 (a)(1) Terroristic Threats(M1) and 1 additional charge

On August 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a retail theft at Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Upon arrival, the store manager relayed that he had noticed a male in the store from a previous retail theft. The male had a cart full of items and appeared to be about to walk out of the store. The manager told the male to get out and never come back, which prevented the retail theft from occurring.
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Johnson, Monique R - (1) count Criminal Trespass and 2 additional charges

Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Disorderly Conduct Arrests, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, 900 block Clark Street (LT) – Monique R. Johnson, F/42, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Johnson and another person pounded on the front door of the victim’s residence. Both then unlawfully entered the victim’s home, using an open front window. The victim then forcefully removed Johnson and the other person from the home. Once back outside, Johnson and the other person threw rocks at the windows of the residence, causing $200.00 in damage. Johnson and the other person also created a breach of the peace, causing numerous citizens to call 9-1-1 to report their actions. Both were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crimewatchpa.com

Galloway, Earl - (75) (3733) (A) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and 1 additional charge

Police stopped a vehicle for a inoperable taillight in the 400 Block of North Wyomissing Blvd. While checking the driver for license, registration and insurance it revealed a warrant out of Berks County for his arrest. When asked to get out of the vehicle, the driver replied he wasn't getting out. Driver drove away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit occurred, but police lost sight of the vehicle a short time later. The driver left behind his license, registration and insurance. Charges of Escape and Fleeing and Eluding Police were filed with District Court.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Russell, Daniel Ray - 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception (M1) and 1 additional charge

On October 4, 2021 at 10:54 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a report of a possible construction scam. Daniel Russell with "Why Not? Construction and Repairs" was contracted to replace a door at a resident's home. The resident paid $530 by check on September 7, 2021 covering materials and "a down payment." Russell requested the check be payable to Penny Conrad (who had accompanied Russell to the residence). On September 8, 2021, the check was signed over by Penny Conrad to another female and cleared the victim's account.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Peters, Blain Edward - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On September 29th, 2021 at 3 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On July 19th, 2021 at 11:23 AM, new member Blain Peters remotely deposited a $250.00 check into his Member's 1st account. On July 20th, 2021 at 09:48 AM, a $450.00 check was remotely deposited into Peters' account. Following the deposits, numerous debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals were conducted in the York area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) of Possessing Instruments of a Crime

Santos-Pagan, Ashley Omar - (1 count) Burglary (F1) and 2 additional charges. West York Police make arrest in Dewey Street Shooting. The West York Police have taken into custody Ashley Omar Santos-Pagan for the overnight shooting & home invasion / burglary of a Dewey Street home in West York Borough. Specifically, we allege that on September 18, 2021, at approx. 0230 hrs...
WEST YORK, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Zavala-Alfaro, Jonathan - (1 Count) DUI General Impairment and 1 additional charge

The Oxford Borough Police Department charged 19 year old Jonathan Zavala-Alfaro of Oxford for DUI and three additional charges. On August 19, 2021, an Oxford police officer was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Field sobriety tests were subsequently given that led to Officers taking Zavala-Alfaro into custody for suspected driving while intoxicated. The results of the blood work were later made available, and Zavala-Alfaro's BAC came back at 0.117. Zavala-Alfaro was arrested and is pending a preliminary hearing.
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

VIDEOS OF PERSONS INVOLVED IN RECENT THEFTS

The Bellevue PD is requesting your assistance with identifying any of the individuals in the videos displayed. These actors are suspected of a rash of theft from vehicles and vehicle theft. If you have any information regarding these and other theft cases please contact the department at (412) 766-7400 or by dialing 911 and requesting to speak with an officer.
BELLEVUE, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Childs, Whitney Elizabeth - (18) 4101 A1 Forgery (F2) and 3 additional charges

On October 6th, 2021, Lower Allen Township Police received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On August 14th, 2021 at 6:57 p.m., a check for $2,450 was remotely deposited to an account with Member's 1st. The check was drawn on an account with Woodforest National Bank. At 6:58 p.m., a check for $2,800 was remotely deposited to the same Member's 1st account. This check was again drawn on the same Woodforest National Bank account.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

McClearn, Michael - (75) 7122(3) Altered Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates and 2 additional charges

On May 24, 2021, at 5:23 PM, a Lower Allen Township Police Officer was observing traffic in the area of Carlisle and Orchard Roads. An older blue Dodge Dakota with a large amount of cardboard boxes strapped in the bed passed the officer and the registration was checked. The registered owner's drivers license was suspended. The officer thought that the owner was the driver. Officers caught up to the truck in the area of Creek and Beaver Roads. Before a traffic stop could be made, the white male driver parked and fled on foot.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy