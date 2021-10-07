Bryant, James Henderson - (18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and 6 additional charges
On September 22nd, 2021 at around 3:10 PM officers from the Carroll Township Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at the Citizens Bank at 4 S. Baltimore St. The suspect who displayed a firearm, handed the teller a note demanding money. Once provided money the actor fled the scene. Surveillance footage was obtained by our department from several businesses in the area. Through investigation, officers were able to obtain a Maryland license plate from the blue Dodge Avenger that was captured in the footage. Through investigation, our department was able to identify the owner of the vehicle, and subsequently the suspect of the robbery. The suspect was identified as James Bryant III. Our department worked with several other agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations to further the investigation.york.crimewatchpa.com
