Low cost Lithium Polymer batteries have revolutionized electronics – they’re thin, they’re light, they can be regulated down to 3.3V and they’re easy to charge. On your phone, there’s a little image of a battery cell that tells you the percentage of charge – so you know when you absolutely need to plug it in and when you can stay untethered. The Adafruit LC709203F LiPoly / LiIon Fuel Gauge and Battery Monitor does the same thing. Connect it to your Lipoly or LiIon battery and it will let you know the voltage of the cell, it does the annoying math of decoding the non-linear voltage to get you a valid percentage as well!

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO