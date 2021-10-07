CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New associate dean named at UND's Bismarck campus

By Adam Kurtz
Grand Forks Herald
 6 days ago

Luke Roller, a professor with UND’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, has been named associate dean of the school’s Southwest Campus in Bismarck. Roller is taking the position of the recently-retired A. Michael Booth, who was associate dean in Bismarck for more than two decades. In taking the new position, Roller is vacating his current position of chair of the SMHS department of radiology, and Dinesh Bande, chair of the school’s department of internal medicine, has agreed to serve as interim chair of the department of radiology until the position is filled.

