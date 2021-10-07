CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Distinct patterns of within-host virus populations between two subgroups of human respiratory syncytial virus

By Gu-Lung Lin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9950-318X
 7 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25265-4, published online 26 August 2021. The original HTML version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations, which were correct in the PDF version. Specifically, affiliations after number 14 in the PDF version were displaying incorrectly in the online version of the paper. This has been updated so that all affiliations are accurate in the HTML version of the Article.

ScienceAlert

Ancient Tracks May Be The Oldest Hominin Footprints Ever Found, Scientists Say

Pre-human history is immensely hard to untangle. There are no early writings from the Neanderthals handily summarizing all the differences between the Australopithecus and the Orrorin. While we're finding more ancient bones all the time, they're still very limited, making it difficult to analyze and catalogue fossil discoveries into one of the many species of Homo, Graecopithecus, and all the genera in between. But bones aren't the only traces our hominin ancestors left behind – in some cases, their footprints were preserved in the sand. As reported in 2017, a team of researchers found and analyzed a series of over 50 footprints on Trachiolos Beach on the Greek...
studyfinds.org

Artificial intelligence may help reveal the next animal-to-human virus threat

GLASGOW, Scotland — Artificial intelligence may be the best hope humans have for finding the next virus jumping from animals to humans before it becomes a pandemic. Scientists from the University of Glasgow say a form of AI which analyzes viral genomes could predict and possibly stop the next pathogen which is ready to “jump” from other species into humans — like COVID-19. The exact origins of COVID-19 are still unclear. However, most scientists agree that at some point SARS-CoV-2 jumped from an animal (like bats) to humans. While COVID’s outbreak is bringing the threat of animal-to-human disease transmission to the forefront of the conversation, the reality is that many infectious diseases in recent years originated within an animal before crossing over. Researchers say this is why identifying new high-risk zoonotic viruses before they have a chance to spread is so important.
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
New York Post

AI used to predict which animal viruses are likely to infect humans: study

Artificial intelligence (AI) could be key in helping scientists identify the next animal virus that is capable of infecting humans, according to researchers. In a Tuesday study published in the journal PLoS Biology, the Glasgow-based team said it had devised a genomic model that could “retrospectively or prospectively predict the probability that viruses will be able to infect humans.”
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
Science
Vaccines
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Acid ceramidase controls apoptosis and increases autophagy in human melanoma cells treated with doxorubicin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90219-1, published online 27 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5 the labels at the top and bottom of the figure were incorrectly captured. The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, the Author Contributions section was...
capitalpress.com

WSU receives $125 million to study wild animal virus risks for humans

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health has received $125 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development to work with 12 partner countries to detect and characterize unknown viruses that could spill over from wildlife and domestic animals to people. The research —...
wustl.edu

Common respiratory virus manipulates immune genes to protect itself

Findings could lead to better therapies for respiratory syncytial virus infection. Nearly everyone gets infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) repeatedly over the course of a lifetime, starting in childhood. Most times, people fight off the virus handily and only end up with a mild cold. But some people — most often young children experiencing their first infection or older adults whose immunity has waned — develop pneumonia or bronchiolitis, serious lung infections that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Association between 9-month isoniazid prophylaxis of latent tuberculosis and severe hepatitis in patients treated with TNF inhibitors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97444-8, published online 09 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, the image on the right in Table 2 and Table 4 did not display correctly. As a result, each bar of the forest plot did not align with the IRR (95% CI) in the adjacent columns.
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
Nature.com

China’s COVID vaccines have been crucial — now immunity is waning

You have full access to this article via your institution. China’s CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines account for almost half of the 7.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered globally, and have been enormously important in fighting the pandemic, particularly in less wealthy nations. But as the doses mount, so have the...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Environmental eustress modulates Î²-ARs/CCL2 axis to induce anti-tumor immunity and sensitize immunotherapy against liver cancer in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25967-9, published online 30 September 2021. In this article Jingquan Li was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Following the publication of the original article, it was noted that, due to a typesetting error, the figure labelling for Figure 6A-G was incorrect in the Results section "EE overcomes PD-L1 based checkpoint blockade resistance". The PDF and HTML versions of the Article have been corrected.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Delusional thinking and action binding in healthy individuals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97977-y, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the measurement precision values for "The common method" and "The current method" were inadvertently switched. The incorrect and correct values appear below. Incorrect:. Comparison points Testing method. The...
Nature.com

Rapid incidence estimation from SARS-CoV-2 genomes reveals decreased case detection in Europe during summer 2020

By October 2021, 230 million SARS-CoV-2 diagnoses have been reported. Yet, a considerable proportion of cases remains undetected. Here, we propose GInPipe, a method that rapidly reconstructs SARS-CoV-2 incidence profiles solely from publicly available, time-stamped viral genomes. We validate GInPipe against simulated outbreaks and elaborate phylodynamic analyses. Using available sequence data, we reconstruct incidence histories for Denmark, Scotland, Switzerland, and Victoria (Australia) and demonstrate, how to use the method to investigate the effects of changing testing policies on case ascertainment. Specifically, we find that under-reporting was highest during summer 2020 in Europe, coinciding with more liberal testing policies at times of low testing capacities. Due to the increased use of real-time sequencing, it is envisaged that GInPipe can complement established surveillance tools to monitor the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. In post-pandemic times, when diagnostic efforts are decreasing, GInPipe may facilitate the detection of hidden infection dynamics.
Nature.com

Development of an optogenetic gene sensitive to daylight and its implications in vision restoration

Optogenetic gene-mediated therapy for restoring vision is thought to be a useful treatment for blind patients. However, light sensitivity achieved using this gene therapy is inferior to that of daylight vision. To increase light sensitivity, we designed three mutants using a bioinformatics approach. Nucleotide sequences encoding two sites in the extracellular loops (ex1, ex3) of mVChR1 close to simulated ion-conducting pathways were replaced by homologous amino acid-encoding sequences of ChR1 or ChR2. The light sensitivity of ex3mV1 was higher than that of mVChR1 at 405"“617"‰nm. Visual responses were restored in Royal College of Surgeons rats with genetically degenerating photoreceptor cells transfected with ex3mV1Co, wherein transmembrane of sixth (TM6) in ex3mV1 was additionally replaced with the corresponding domain of CoChR; these rats responded to light in the order of Î¼W/mm2. Thus, ex3mV1Co might be useful for the restoration of advanced visual function.
