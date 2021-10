This is a pretty major milestone in AAA video game development: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos-Montreal and Eidos-Sherbrooke have announced a shift to a four-day workweek, meaning 4 days of 8 hours each for a 32-hour workweek. It is not four days of 10 hours each, and work conditions and employee salaries will not change. Head of Studio David Anfossi explained that the shift to a 4-day workweek at Eidos-Montreal and Eidos-Sherbrooke is “another step towards the embodiment of the studio’s values, building a healthy, creative, and sustainable work environment for our employees.” Starting within the next few weeks, employees will work Monday through Thursday.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO