FAIR HAVEN — Members of the Fair Haven Historical Society are happy to report that their new book, “Fair Haven Memories II,” has been picked up at the printer’s and is ready. The book, which is nearly double in size from our last book, took several years to put together. There are basically three sections of the book. Lorraine Brown did the history of the downtown blocks and businesses on the north side of town. Deedee Bruce focused her research on the south side, and it includes notes from personal interviews as well as an overview of all the businesses on that side of town. Ceil Hunt addressed the architecture of the historic downtown district as well as homes listed on the Vermont’s Historic Register.

FAIR HAVEN, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO