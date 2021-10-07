1 person critically injured after a motorcycle collides with a commercial vehicle in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
On Tuesday afternoon, a 39-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a commercial vehicle in San Francisco’s Bayview District.
Officers actively responded to the area of Evans Avenue and Napoleon Street at 12:22 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision.
October 7, 2021
