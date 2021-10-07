Marine wildlife may suffer the consequences of SoCal's oil spill for years to come
“We're scared to see what we're going to find out,” Sarah Glitz, a marine scientist for Oceana, said of the Oct. 2 oil spill off the Southern California coast. Glitz, like many scientists, has watched in horror as the ecological disaster unfurls along the coastline where about 126,000 gallons of crude oil seeped into the Pacific Ocean and indefinitely closed several Orange County beaches and fisheries.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0