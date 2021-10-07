Why California should be hopeful about its COVID future
Although the twists and turns of the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to surprise us, California seems to be in good shape at this time. When California opened its economy June 15, the prospects seemed rosy with roughly half of the population fully vaccinated, but the delta variant swept in quickly to dash our hopes that this level of immunity would be enough. California experienced a rise in cases and hospitalizations as a result of the highly transmissible variant in July and August, although hospitalizations thankfully were more uncoupled from cases in states of higher vaccination like ours.www.sfgate.com
