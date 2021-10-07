JBL Releases Charge 5 Portable Speaker And TOUR Pro+ True Wireless Earbuds On 75th Anniversary

Share music with friends in real time with the Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds. Featuring smart technology, these buds also let you customize the controls and activate your voice assistant. You can even trigger your phone camera to take a selfie without reaching for your phone. Moreover, play, pause, adjust volume, skip tracks, launch Spotify, activate Stay Aware more, and answer calls with hands-free use. These Skullcandy earbuds offer 44 hours of nonstop listening. In fact, you can see how much battery remains on the earbuds each time you remove them from the charging case. Furthermore, these Bluetooth earbuds include Tile technology to give you peace of mind if you lose them. Finally, with an IP55 sweat and water-resistant rating, these are a great companion to vigorous workouts.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO